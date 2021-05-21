Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

FUSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

