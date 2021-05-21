Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce sales of $1.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $2.25 million. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 million to $8.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,957. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $259.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 40.1% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

