Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will post $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.84. Trinseo reported earnings of ($2.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 185.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trinseo.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

NYSE:TSE traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,498. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,117. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 402.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.