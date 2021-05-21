Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.39. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,688. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after acquiring an additional 328,284 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 557.1% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 92,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 21.1% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 28.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 888,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after buying an additional 195,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.