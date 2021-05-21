Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.04 Million

Brokerages predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report sales of $44.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.79 million and the highest is $60.28 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,549.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $356.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $435.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $137.26 million, with estimates ranging from $83.15 million to $191.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million.

DVAX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $897.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $10,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

