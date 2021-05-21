Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $20,860,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,884,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,108,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

