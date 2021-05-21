Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Sell

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $121.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

