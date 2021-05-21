Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NBIX. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.63.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.56.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.