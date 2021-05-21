Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to Hold

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

SKM opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 894,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,908,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the fourth quarter worth $2,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

