Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) to Sell

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Shares of YORW stock opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $634.43 million, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.14. The York Water has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. Analysts expect that The York Water will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in The York Water by 127.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in The York Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The York Water by 62.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The York Water by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The York Water by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

