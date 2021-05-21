Zacks Investment Research Lowers Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.42.

NYSE GOOS opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

