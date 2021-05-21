Zacks Investment Research Lowers Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Devon Energy has completed an all-stock merger deal with WPX Energy, which further strengthen its operations in the Delaware Basin. Devon targets strong oil production in 2021 and anticipates solid contribution from the Delaware Basin. Its cost-saving initiatives will boost margins. Devon’s divestiture of Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow it to focus on its holdings in four high-quality oil-rich U.S. basins, and boost production from its domestic holdings. It has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past six months, Devon’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some of its properties and regulations is a headwind.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.64.

DVN stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 125.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,383 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 121,624 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

