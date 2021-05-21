Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

