Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Sell

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

SEEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,433,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,582,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

