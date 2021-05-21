Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.91.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

