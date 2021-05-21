Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

CLPR opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.29 million, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

