Zen Protocol (ZP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.88 or 0.01220238 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00160942 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000700 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

