Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $668,400.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $668,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $669,100.00.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -86.77 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.13 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 747.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Zendesk by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Zendesk by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

