Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker Sells 3,164 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker sold 3,164 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $336,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.83. 2,454,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,500. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

