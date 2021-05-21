Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $120,693.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,218 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Truist upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

