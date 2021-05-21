Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $412.82

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 412.82 ($5.39) and traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.23). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 409.50 ($5.35), with a volume of 257,698 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 417.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 412.77. The company has a market capitalization of £194.87 million and a PE ratio of 27.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.03. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

About Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

