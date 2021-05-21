Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 667.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,364 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 628.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 451,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the 4th quarter worth about $3,927,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 106,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PTR opened at $40.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $42.42.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a yield of 4.4%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.78.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR).

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.