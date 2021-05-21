Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,830,000 after acquiring an additional 195,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after acquiring an additional 60,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $168.28 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.51 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.64 and a 200 day moving average of $152.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

