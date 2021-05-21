Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,152 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,152 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

NYSE:XEC opened at $71.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.