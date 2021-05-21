Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,291 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $80,352,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,446,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 690,286 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058 over the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average of $84.88. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.