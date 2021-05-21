Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,469 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Envista were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Envista by 74.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Envista during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the first quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Envista by 36.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,635.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $27,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,870 shares in the company, valued at $21,999,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVST opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

