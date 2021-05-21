Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bruker were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bruker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,616,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bruker by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,353 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,044,000 after purchasing an additional 131,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,433,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,621,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,491,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

