Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 430 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 441 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 415.45.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.