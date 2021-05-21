ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 86,724 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,724 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 3.9% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $63,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

