ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $117.80 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

