ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after buying an additional 325,571 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,312,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,509,000 after acquiring an additional 294,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,594.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,145 shares of company stock worth $23,132,722. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN stock opened at $195.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

