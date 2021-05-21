Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives $12.16 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.16.

ZNGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,322,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,784,928. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $650,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 904,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,429 shares of company stock worth $4,212,300 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $3,067,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $96,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Zynga by 67.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,603,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after buying an additional 1,052,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.