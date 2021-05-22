-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $962,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 698.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 727,016 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $610,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3,953.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 417,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 407,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $883.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.34.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

