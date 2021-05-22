$0.05 EPS Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Endeavour Silver reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

EXK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXK stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.03. 4,689,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,109. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

