$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 266.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,847,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,519 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $12,643,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 10,230.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,662,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,071 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,350,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,347,000 after buying an additional 694,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENBL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,063. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -78.45 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

