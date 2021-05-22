$0.25 EPS Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Heritage Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%.

Heritage Insurance stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. 89,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

