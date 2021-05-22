$0.38 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Hope Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 62.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 40,376 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $677,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

