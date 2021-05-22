$0.38 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Hope Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 62.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 40,376 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $677,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

