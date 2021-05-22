$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

DLB traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,345. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $58.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

