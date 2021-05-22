-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,694,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,204. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $22,720,000. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

