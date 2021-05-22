$0.56 EPS Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.66. Alerus Financial posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 65,955 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

ALRS opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $550.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

