$0.56 EPS Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.66. Alerus Financial posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 65,955 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

ALRS opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $550.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.