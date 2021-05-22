-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.39). DraftKings posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 177.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.63. 15,175,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,838,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $268,345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DraftKings by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,216,000 after purchasing an additional 566,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

