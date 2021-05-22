$0.67 EPS Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. WNS reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 265,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,943. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46. WNS has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WNS by 51.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

