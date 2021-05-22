$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Church & Dwight reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $87.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after buying an additional 965,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

