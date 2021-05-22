$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Kilroy Realty posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRC. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,816 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,860,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.01. 1,260,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,889. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

