0xBitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $479,179.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $479,179.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00065262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.48 or 0.00914594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00091562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

