$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $651.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $5.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $313.20. 1,186,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,049. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $267.02 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

