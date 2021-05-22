-$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($4.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCPH stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 482,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,006. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

