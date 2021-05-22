$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.38. Standex International reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In related news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $52,687.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,687.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Standex International by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXI traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.69. 29,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average of $88.51. Standex International has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $108.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

