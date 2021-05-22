$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.16. Cimarex Energy posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 411.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $9.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $12.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after buying an additional 207,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after buying an additional 262,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,985,000 after buying an additional 268,743 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XEC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.19. 640,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

