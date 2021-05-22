$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

NCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,824 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,069 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,325,000 after acquiring an additional 533,916 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 20.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,008,000 after buying an additional 952,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NCR by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,328,000 after buying an additional 137,710 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,919,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 10.4% in the first quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after buying an additional 221,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. 1,760,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,655. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.82. NCR has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

